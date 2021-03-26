Grand Forks recorded the wettest autumn season on record in 2019. This was followed by the driest fall in 2020. Fargo's driest calendar year on record was in 1976. The following year, 1977, set the record for the most precipitation in a year, although that record has since been broken several times. These dramatic switches in weather are actually a regular part of our Great Plains climate.

We live in a semi-arid climate in the very center of a large continent. When the mechanisms for producing rain and snow are coming our way, rain and snow are as plentiful as in much wetter locations. However, the humidity that makes our rain and snow comes from a long way away. So when those mechanisms for producing precipitation are directed elsewhere, things can become dry in a hurry.