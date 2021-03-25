A drought is, in many ways, the opposite of a storm. The time from the initial forecast to a storm's arrival is a matter of days. When a storm arrives, the precipitation and other related weather elements can be inconvenient and sometimes destructive. On the other hand, a drought builds quietly, almost in secret, for months. The weather conditions that lead to drought are actually pleasant; not much rain and snow, mild temperatures, bountiful sunshine. Then at some point, long after the weather has turned dry, the impacts of drought come on suddenly and cover a far larger area than any storm.