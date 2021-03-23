Starting in 1993, the weather pattern over the Red River Valley region became wetter. Average annual rainfall increased 15-20%. The cause or causes of this sudden change is unclear, much like we do not know the exact reason that the 1930s Dust Bowl happened. Likewise, we did not know in 1993 that the weather would stay wet so long. To be fair, there have been dry periods since 1993, but they have been generally short periods. The most notable dry period since 1993 was in the spring and summer of 2012.