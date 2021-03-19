At 4:37 a.m., the sun crossed the celestial equator in a northerly direction, marking the Vernal Equinox: the start of astronomical spring in the Northern Hemisphere. This moment, of course, did not make the weather suddenly turn warmer nor more tempestuous. The progress of the seasons with regard to weather is a continuum, and so, meteorologically speaking, seasons have no start date. Astronomically, however, they do.

From the Winter Solstice to today, each day has had a longer period of sunlight than the day before, and the rate of increase has been increasing. From now until the Summer Solstice, the length of day will continue to increase, but in shorter and shorter increments. Starting at the Summer Solstice on June 20, the length of day will begin to grow shorter with the rate of decrease increasing each day until the Autumnal Equinox. And so on.