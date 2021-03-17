Most weather recording stations across North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota have received less than 1/4 of the average precipitation since Sept. 1. Impacts of this dry spell have been few, mostly due to good timing. The dry fall allowed for an easy harvest season, and water needs are greatly reduced in winter. Spring flooding is nonexistent.

However, this will all change very soon if it does not start raining regularly sometime in April or May. Crops will not germinate in a dry seed bed. If scant rain occurs, crops will germinate but will quickly become stressed. Low flows on rivers will predicate water rationing in towns and cities. At first, adjustments to non-farm living will be relatively easy, but they will become more difficult if the drought lasts. Hopefully, it will not last much longer, but any drought that lasts long enough will become a disaster. It is a matter of time.