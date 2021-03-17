Flood disasters are almost invariably a combination of natural "Acts of God" and engineering failures. On May 31, 1889, an 11-inch rain following an already wet spring led to the catastrophic failure of the South Fork Dam located 14 miles up a narrow canyon from Johnstown, Pa. The water overtopped the dam, which rapidly eroded, causing the entire volume of Lake Conemaugh to rush down the valley below. More than 2,200 people died, including 99 entire families. More than four square miles of downtown Johnstown was obliterated.