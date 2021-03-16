The snowstorm this past weekend along the front range of Colorado into Wyoming was a direct result of a slow-moving, very deep low-pressure system which was perfectly placed to interact with the local geography to produce heavy snow. The low, like all low-pressure areas in the Northern Hemisphere, generated a circular, counter-clockwise flow of air around its center. Lows make precipitation because this circulation often wraps relatively warm air up and over colder air. This rising motion causes the water vapor in the air to cool, which squeezes out much of the water vapor as rain or snow.