Our region has the "Blizzard of '66" — the modern day bar against which any snow storm is to be compared. The Middle Atlantic region has the Ash Wednesday storm of 1962. Snow fell from Alabama to New England, but blizzard conditions were concentrated from North Carolina to Connecticut. Coastal areas were battered by 25-foot waves. The storm lasted three days, resulting in six rounds of high tides which left beachfront communities in ruins, particularly North Carolina's Outer Banks, Virginia's Chincoteague Island and coastal New Jersey.