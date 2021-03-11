The lion was a bit late, but he roared into town Wednesday night leaving the region under a thick pile of snow March 11.

Reports of 4-8 inches were outdone, according to the National Weather Service as a report of 9.5 inches came in for Wadena. Verndale was right behind at 9 inches. Other surrounding communities didn't quite get the smackdown experienced here. New York Mills only had reports of 3.5 inches, Sebeka reported 6 inches, Deer Creek had 7.4 inches and Ottertail, 4.5 inches.

The snow had ill effects on some areas. Minnesota Power reported outages in Verndale and Aldrich Wednesday night.

In the Staples area, Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative had 54 members out of power at 8 a.m., and crews were dispatched to the area. The crews have been working throughout the night responding to outages. Crews found trees on the lines.

Throughout the day with the snow melting and the windy conditions, it will affect fuses and may cause blinking lights. Please call TWEC at 218-631-3120 or 1-800-321-8932 to report any outages.

The Wadena Fire Department reminds community members to keep fire hydrants clean and to clear away snow from 3 feet around.

Wadena and Verndale school districts ran two hours late.

The forecast shows much of the snow should be disappearing quickly with temperatures up to 50 degrees on Saturday then a small chance of snow showers on Sunday.