The cold wave that gripped the central part of the United States made this the 19th coldest February in the 127-year record for the United States as a whole, according to NOAA's National Center for Environmental Information. Locally, February was colder than average by about six degrees, which is not particularly remarkable.

However, the cold was more extreme in the central and southern Great Plains where, from Feb. 7-21, many weather stations set all-time cold weather records. In general, this was the coldest weather to reach Texas since 1989. Several locations across central Texas, including Austin and Waco, broke records for the longest freezing streak with temperatures below freezing between six and nine consecutive days from Feb. 10-19. Wind chill values went below zero as far south as the Rio Grande Valley and northeastern Mexico. Snow fell as far south as Monterey, Mexico.