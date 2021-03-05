The term "global warming" was changed to, "global climate change" a few decades ago because of the fact that the atmosphere is not warming at the same rate all over. In fact, changing weather patterns actually have some locations cooling. One rather conspicuous spot of cooling is in the northern Atlantic Ocean south of Greenland. The air there is cooling because the ocean there is cooling due to an increase in melt water from the Greenland glacier. This is fresh water (not salty) which is disrupting the flow of the saltier, heavier water of the Gulf Stream, which carries warm water from the Gulf of Mexico toward the British Isles.