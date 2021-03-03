Is it meteorological spring or astronomical spring? When I was a kid, we learned in school that spring began on the date of the Vernal Equinox despite the fact that the weather did not suddenly turn warm and sunny every year on that day. Technically, the seasons as depicted in calendars are the astronomical seasons and are only vaguely related to daily weather. The concept of meteorological seasons came about two or three decades ago as a way to explain this problem. Meteorological spring consists of the three months of March through May, and the other seasons follow.