This week is the 55th anniversary of what is considered to have been the most powerful blizzard to strike the Great Plains during the 20th Century. From March 2-5, heavy snow and extremely persistent high wind whipped 1-3 feet of snow into 20-40 foot drifts across much of the Dakotas and Minnesota. One element that made the Blizzard of '66 so terrible was its persistence and duration. The storm raged for 3-4 days, depending on location, with wind speeds of 35-50 and gusts up to 70 mph.