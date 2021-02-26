March and April are the time of year our region sometimes gets convective snow showers. As opposed to a more generalized snowfall over a fairly large area, a convective snow shower is usually rather narrow, producing snow in a swath that ranges in width from 10-20 miles down to as little as a mile. Structurally, these convective snow showers are similar to summer thunderstorms, except not usually quite as powerful. However, they can, on occasion, produce thunder and lightning while it is snowing. Snow rates inside these spring snow showers can range from light to extremely heavy. The heavy ones can produce whiteout conditions, although the whiteouts tend to be quite localized.