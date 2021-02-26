Climatologically, spring is the three-month period comprising March, April, and May. In our northern climate, however, it can be argued that spring is really two separate seasons. During the first part, which we can call "late-winter/early spring," ice is the problem. The ground is mostly frozen, snow is often on the ground and most lakes remain covered in ice. The weather is usually warmer than in winter, but not that much warmer. If the weather becomes spring-like during late winter/early spring, it is typically temporary. Winter storms during this period are often fierce.