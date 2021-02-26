March begins Monday. March is considered a spring month in the Northern Hemisphere. However, here in our region, March weather has a tendency to be fairly miserable when it comes to spring weather. This year, the lack of a deep, cold winter snow pack may help us get some milder days, but beware the false spring. The lingering La Nina weather patterns suggests a distinct possibility of March or April re-visitations of Arctic air. This weather would not be as cold as the first two weeks of February. It would be more along the lines of an extended period or two of snow on the ground and freezing temperatures during March or April, or both.