The cold wave of the last two weeks passed through our region with little fanfare and not too many issues. It was cold, and we went about our business with cold cars and warm coats. In Texas, however, it was a disaster. Along the Gulf Coast, freezing conditions shut down many oil and gas refineries. The southern energy infrastructure was simply unable to handle the situation, leaving millions of people in the dark and without water or heat. Dozens tragically died from carbon monoxide poisoning using desperate methods to stay warm, including the use of propane gas grills indoors and sleeping in cars left running in garages.