Our recent stretch of cold weather included nine consecutive days continuously 0 degrees or colder in Grand Forks and ten days continuously 0 degrees or colder in Fargo. The Grand Forks streak ties with five other winters as the ninth-longest such streak on record. The Fargo streak ties with five other winters as the fourth longest. However, the coldest temperature during the streak was -26 degrees in Grand Forks and -25 degrees in Fargo. These are temperatures likely to be approached and often exceeded in a typical Red River Valley winter.