Our recent stretch of cold weather included nine consecutive days continuously 0 degrees or colder in Grand Forks and ten days continuously 0 degrees or colder in Fargo. The Grand Forks streak ties with five other winters as the ninth-longest such streak on record. The Fargo streak ties with five other winters as the fourth longest. However, the coldest temperature during the streak was -26 degrees in Grand Forks and -25 degrees in Fargo. These are temperatures likely to be approached and often exceeded in a typical Red River Valley winter.
The cold wave was a strong one, as evidenced by the havoc it created in the South. Across northern North Dakota near the Canadian border and throughout the North Woods of northern Minnesota, temperatures reached between -35 and -45 degrees several mornings. But for Fargo and Grand Forks, the combination of poor-quality snow cover, scattered clouds and night winds kept the temperatures from really dropping, despite ten nights of chances.