Temperature and wind chill are not the same. The temperature of the air is how cold it is. Wind chill is based on temperature and wind and is a mathematical calculation designed to approximate the additional cooling effect of wind on exposed human skin. Wind does not make the air colder; it makes people exposed to the wind feel colder. Wind chill is presented as the temperature it would have to be if it were calm for your exposed skin to lose heat as it is in the wind. But your skin must be exposed to the full force of the wind, or that wind chill number doesn't mean much.