Earth is losing trillions of tons of ice each year, and this rate of loss is increasing. New studies continue to find different processes that are speeding up the melting and accelerating the rise of the sea level. Even the shrinking Arctic ice cap, the melting of which will not add sea level because this ice is already floating in the ocean, is contributing to the melting of the Greenland ice sheet by melting the mouths of glaciers from underneath, according to a study recently published in the journal Science Advances.
The Arctic and the ocean surrounding Antarctica are warming at a much faster rate than our local climate is warming. The slow rate of local climate change perhaps contributes to a false sense of security. Nevertheless, as the melting of glaciers on land in Greenland and Antarctica accelerates, the rate of sea level rise will also increase and start to become expensive due to worldwide coastal flood mitigation efforts becoming increasingly necessary.