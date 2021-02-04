Earth is losing trillions of tons of ice each year, and this rate of loss is increasing. New studies continue to find different processes that are speeding up the melting and accelerating the rise of the sea level. Even the shrinking Arctic ice cap, the melting of which will not add sea level because this ice is already floating in the ocean, is contributing to the melting of the Greenland ice sheet by melting the mouths of glaciers from underneath, according to a study recently published in the journal Science Advances.