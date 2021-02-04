It is a falsehood that meteorologists like bad weather. Well, not really. Of course we do. However, it is the professional and scientific interest in the dynamics of the atmosphere which produces the bad weather that meteorologists find fascinating. Extremes of weather, too, are intriguing to the person interested in weather. Today's cold temperatures and wind chills are not particularly pleasant. In fact, it can be dangerous to be outside today without proper preparation. However, there are qualities of cold air that are unique and, therefore, interesting.