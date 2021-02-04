An odd sort of temporary moon object was captured by Earth's gravity last November and passed within 30,000 miles Dec. 1. It circled around and passed by again about 140,000 miles away on Tuesday, according to earthsky.org. The object is a discarded rocket part, a Centaur booster from the ill-fated Surveyor 2, a robotic spacecraft designed to scout the lunar surface that failed when a bad mid-course correction caused it to crash land on the moon.