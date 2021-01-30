Be prepared to bundle up! Through January, this winter has been one of the milder ones on record, but this is likely to change. Very cold air in the Arctic region of Canada is expected to begin dropping southward into our area late this week, and there are several signals that it could linger longer than the typical 3-4 day stretch of Arctic air. This doesn't mean the temperature will stay below zero for all of February, but it does suggest that February is likely to be the first month since October to be consistently colder than average.