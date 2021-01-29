0
Announcements
Search
Menu
Topics
News
Weather
Crime & Courts
Sports
Obituaries
Health
Business
Education
More
Less
Lifestyle
National
Government & Politics
Our News Network
Brainerd
Duluth
Fargo-Moorhead
Grand Forks
Rochester
Willmar
More…
Special Interests
Indigenous Impacts
NewsMD
Northland Outdoors
Agweek
The Rink Live
Shop
Opinion
Columns
Letters
Editorials
Cartoons
Community Interests
Entertainment
Milestones
Community
Comics
Games
Podcasts
Legal Notices
Listings
Motors
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
E-Paper
Benefits
Log in
Account
Account
SUBSCRIBE NOW
1 month for only 99￠!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
1 month for only 99￠!
Trending Articles
News
Jul 2nd 2009 - 2pm
Police crack down on speeders
People
Jan 17th 2021 - 10am
Always up for a challenge, lifelong writer Ethelyn Pearson published her first book at 81
Hockey
Jan 24th 2021 - 6pm
Hockey: Northern Lakes holds off a late push by WDC
Coronavirus
Jan 28th 2021 - 10am
Moorhead mother writes letters to son dying of COVID-19
Weather
Our winter is finding itself
Meteorologist John wheeler looks at the general weather pattern as February begins.
Written By:
John Wheeler
|
Jan 28th 2021 - 9pm.
×
Related Topics
WEEKLY WEATHER VIDEO
5 AFTER 5
Suggested Articles
Weather
Jan 28th 2021 - 9pm
This week's WDAY gallery of weather photos
Weather
Jan 27th 2021 - 5am
WeatherTalk: A major winter storm in Hawaii?
Northland Outdoors
Jan 23rd 2021 - 2pm
Minnesota DNR revising index of severe winter for whitetail deer
Weather
Jan 23rd 2021 - 5am
WeatherTalk: Sun dogs are an illusion
Weather
Jan 22nd 2021 - 12am
Where's the cold weather?