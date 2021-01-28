It is said that it almost never rains in Southern California, but when it does, it pours. This is the rainy season in Southern California. From January through March, powerful storm systems crash into the California coastline with ample moisture, bringing heavy rain and mountain snow.

These storm systems often bring rain totals of several inches along the coast with amounts exceeding six inches in the coastal mountains and turning to heavy snow at the mountain summits. Further inland, the storms often produce several feet of snow in the Sierra Mountains. These storms often produce flooding and mudslides, particularly if the previous fire season has been especially active.

Southern California gets more than two-thirds of their annual moisture during January, February and March. If the storms don't come during this short wet season, the risk of wildfires the following summer and fall increases greatly.