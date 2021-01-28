A tornado hit Fultondale, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, shortly after 10 p.m. last Monday night. It was a strong tornado with the maximum strength rated EF-3, with estimated wind at 150 mph. It cut a path 9.5 miles long and was 500 yards wide at its peak. One person died and more than 30 were injured.

The tornado developed along a cold front dropping southeastward through Alabama along the southern part of a large winter storm that was producing heavy snow from Nebraska to Illinois. An upper-level, low-pressure region provided the varying wind shear with height that helped induce the strong rotation within the parent storm. The temperature at the time was 71 degrees with a dew point of 65 degrees, so it was warm and muggy for January. Tornadoes are not that uncommon in the Deep South during winter, although they are more likely in February and March than in January.