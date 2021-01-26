Sometimes social media feeds include news that is deliberately made up to be misleading. Other times, a news item might have the intent to be properly informative but is lacking in perspective. Such has been the case this week with an item about a major winter storm in Hawaii. Yes, there has actually been heavy snow the past two days in Hawaii along with heavy rain and flooding. The snow occurred at the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea at elevations above 9,000 feet above sea level where it snows heavily every winter.