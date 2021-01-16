When a Blizzard Warning is issued, it is not necessarily a warning of a big snowfall. In fact, snow might not fall at all. Blowing snow is the key to a blizzard. The word "blizzard" is believed to have originated from the German word “blitz,” meaning "lightning" or "fast." The term has been found in newspapers dating back as far as the 1820s to describe a series of blows in a boxing match. As European settlers moved to the Great Plains, the meaning was gradually expanded to describe a severe blow struck by a snowstorm. The term was used in a newspaper in Estherville, Iowa, in 1870 when a particularly nasty snowstorm struck Iowa and Minnesota.