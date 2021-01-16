A new song by Lana Del Ray, called "Chemtrails Over the Country Club," through its popularity is making worse a misconception about the clouds left over from jet engine exhaust. Contrails (not chemtrails) happen when tiny pieces of carbon and other byproducts of combustion become nuclei for ice crystal formation at very high altitudes. When the weather up there is dry, the contrails dissipate quickly, but when it is humid up there, contrails can linger for hours.