When the weather turns mild and melty for a day or two in January, which it does almost every winter, there is talk about "The January Thaw" as if it were an entity or a thing specific to mid-winter. Actually, it thaws for a day or two almost every month in our region. We all think of winters in our region as being snowy and frigid and, relative to most inhabited places on Earth, this is spot on.
However, there are almost always a few days of melting afternoons in almost every winter month. It is actually quite rare for our weather to remain continually below freezing for more than about four weeks. Any calendar month, including January, is unlikely to pass without a thawing day or two. So if we call that in January, "The January Thaw," why do we not also refer to "The December Thaw" or "The February Thaw?"