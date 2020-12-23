The National Weather Service this morning issued a blizzard warning for much of west, central and south Minnesota, swaths of which could see up to 6 inches of snow. More snow is expected to fall in the north and east.

The Twin Cities metro area alone could be hit with up to a foot of snow, as could Duluth and neighboring communities in northeast Minnesota. Travel will become hazardous as the snow continues to fall and strong winds create blowing snow conditions.

A drop in temperatures could create icy road conditions as well, further complicating travel.

Winter weather is expected to pick up throughout the morning and mid-afternoon. Strong winds northwest winds of between 35 and 45 miles per hour will accompany it, and gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will drop throughout the day and will dip below zero overnight. By Thursday morning, Dec. 24, wind chill values of minus 20 to minus 35 degrees may be seen across Minnesota, with the coldest temperatures likely in the northwest.