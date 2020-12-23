You hear it all the time. “What’s the wind chill?” Can you imagine going through a winter without this numerical fixation beyond temperature? Did you know that the Wind Chill Index came into weather reporting vogue during the early 1970s? Prior to that, we could only add the term “windy” to our temperatures. The original wind chill formula was developed by the U.S. military during the 1950s for Arctic maneuvers, but their science was hastily done and the values it gave were ridiculously low.