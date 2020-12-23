The almost passed year, 2020, will go down in history as no one's favorite. Between the pandemic and the politics, many aspects of living have been less than stellar. However, it has been a spectacular year for looking at the stars. The two night sky highlights were Comet NEOWISE, which made a naked-eye appearance in the western sky at dusk during July, and the amazing conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in the evening sky Dec. 21. You can still watch these two giant planets as they slowly separate themselves from each other over the next few nights.