Today is a good day to review the term "blizzard." To many, this is a word that conjures up images of heavy snow, snowbound cars and snow blowers after it's over. However, the key ingredient to a storm being a blizzard is strong wind, not heavy snow. By definition, a blizzard is what happens when wind speeds above 35 mph, or near 35 mph with frequent gusts higher than 35 mph, reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile due to either falling snow or already fallen snow (old snow on the ground) for at least three hours.