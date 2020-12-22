Today is a good day to review the term "blizzard." To many, this is a word that conjures up images of heavy snow, snowbound cars and snow blowers after it's over. However, the key ingredient to a storm being a blizzard is strong wind, not heavy snow. By definition, a blizzard is what happens when wind speeds above 35 mph, or near 35 mph with frequent gusts higher than 35 mph, reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile due to either falling snow or already fallen snow (old snow on the ground) for at least three hours.
During blizzards in which little or no snow actually falls, visibility conditions are far worse in the flat, open terrain outside of towns and cities, where the snow can blow unfettered. These ground blizzards often leave city people wondering why storm warnings are issued, while those out in the open country experience the worst of the storm.