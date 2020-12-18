“It is so cold I can see my breath.” How many times have you ever heard someone say this? To begin with, it is actually the relative humidity of the air you exhale that causes it to become visible. Conditions in the lungs are warm and extremely humid. When you breathe in air, your lungs add heat and moisture very suddenly. Exhaled air is about 95 degrees with about 95% humidity.

As the air leaves your nose and mouth, it quickly cools and disperses, but if the outside air is either very humid or very cold, some of that humidity will briefly condense into a cloud of visible water droplets. If it is very cold, then the humidity of the outside air matters less, but if the outside air is very humid, exhaled breath becomes visible when the air temperature is not particularly cold.