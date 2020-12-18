A snowstorm produced phenomenal snow amounts from northeastern Pennsylvania, western and northern New York, and across northern New England, with a few towns reporting up to 44 inches of snow. These Nor-easter storms are relatively common in the northeastern United States and are well known for their heavy snow amounts. Northeast winds off the Atlantic Ocean provide the moisture, as deepening low-pressure areas force that moisture to rise and condense. The higher terrain of the northern end of the Appalachians provides additional lift, which is why the peak snow totals in these storms are often in hilly or mountainous areas.
Wind speeds in Nor-easters are usually not as strong as in Great Plains blizzards, but snowfall rates often produce near zero visibility even with less wind. Along the eastern side of these storms, warm air from the Atlantic often turns the snow into rain. It is not unusual for some of the areas hit by these storms to get heavy snow, then sleet, and then rain as a Nor-easter passes.