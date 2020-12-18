A snowstorm produced phenomenal snow amounts from northeastern Pennsylvania, western and northern New York, and across northern New England, with a few towns reporting up to 44 inches of snow. These Nor-easter storms are relatively common in the northeastern United States and are well known for their heavy snow amounts. Northeast winds off the Atlantic Ocean provide the moisture, as deepening low-pressure areas force that moisture to rise and condense. The higher terrain of the northern end of the Appalachians provides additional lift, which is why the peak snow totals in these storms are often in hilly or mountainous areas.