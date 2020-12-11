0
Announcements
Search
Menu
My Account
Log in
Topics
News
Weather
Crime & Courts
Sports
Obituaries
Health
Business
Education
More
Less
Lifestyle
National
Government & Politics
Our News Network
Brainerd
Duluth
Fargo-Moorhead
Grand Forks
Rochester
Willmar
More…
Special Interests
Indigenous Impacts
NewsMD
Northland Outdoors
Agweek
The Rink Live
Shop
Opinion
Columns
Letters
Editorials
Cartoons
Community Interests
Entertainment
Milestones
Community
Comics
Games
Podcasts
Legal Notices
Listings
Motors
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
E-Paper
Benefits
Log in
Account
Account
SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Trending Articles
Crime and Courts
Dec 9th 2020 - 9am
Wadena Crime Report: Dec. 9 edition
Health News
Dec 10th 2020 - 6pm
New Sanford Health CEO shakes up leadership team
People
Sep 30th 2020 - 6am
As United Way campaign kicks off, meet new area coordinator
People
Dec 5th 2020 - 7am
Johnson sets down the scissors after 62 years as a barber
Weather
A look at the general weather pattern this December
A bit colder but still mainly dry
Written By:
John Wheeler
|
Dec 10th 2020 - 9pm.
Related Topics
WEEKLY WEATHER VIDEO
5 AFTER 5
Suggested Articles
Weather
Dec 10th 2020 - 10pm
This week's WDAY gallery of weather photos
Weather
Dec 3rd 2020 - 8pm
John Wheeler looks at a colder weather pattern
Weather
Nov 24th 2020 - 9pm
Winter begins with a mild and dry weather pattern
Weather
Nov 19th 2020 - 8pm
General Weather for late November
Weather
Nov 11th 2020 - 10pm
A look at the weather patterns as the holidays approach