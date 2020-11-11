(Fargo) Today's weather is dominated by a smallish low pressure area moving across Northern North Dakota into northern Minnesota. The low will spread scattered snow showers across northern North Dakota into northern Minnesota, with scattered light accumulations possible. Highs this afternoon will be in the 30s across these areas.

As the warm front moves northeastward, a sunny area will spread mild temperatures into the greater Fargo area as well as most of southeastern North Dakota and west-central Minnesota. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the 40s with 50s in South Dakota.

A cold front behind the low will bring cloudy and chilly conditions with snow flurries or snow showers to most of the region Thursday.

The visible spectrum satellite imagery shows the snow on the ground from yesterday's Sioux Falls to Minneapolis snowstorm.