We'll update as we are made aware of the changes.

Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education's "Pre-Planning Your Funeral" presentation for this evening at Schuller Family Funeral Home has been postponed due to the weather. No reschedule date has been set at this time. Questions, contact the WDC Community Education Office at 632-2323.

WDC's volleyball match at New York Mills has been postponed for this evening due to the weather. No reschedule date at this time.

WDC vs. Frazee football game on Friday has been moved to Moorhead High School’s turf field on Saturday, Oct. 24 with a 10 a.m. start due to field conditions at Frazee.

WDC middle high school will be closing at 12:15 p.m. and WDC elementary will be closing at 12:30 p.m. WDC’s Little Kids Club and Kids Krew child care will be closing at 4 p.m.

New York Mills School will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m. School Age Child Care will continue as normal. All after school activities for tonight have been canceled.

Verndale Public Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. All after school activities for tonight have been canceled.

New York Mills junior high football in Underwood has been canceled. No practice for junior high.

Bertha-Hewitt volleyball matches have been postponed. C team and JV matches will not be made up. Varsity volleyball will play on Friday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m. in Bertha.

Staples-Motley elementary and middle high school release at 12:45 p.m. School Readiness dismisses at 12:30 p.m. (elementary shuttle still running). Little Cardinals Academy will close at 1:15 p.m. No after school adventures, activities or ECFE.