The air coming down in our direction the next several days is significantly colder than average for this time of year. Should significant snow fall across the region this week, the cooling effects of snow cover will likely send temperatures below freezing for several days. Long stretches of freezing weather in our region in October are rare, but not unprecedented.

Both Fargo-Moorhead and the Grand Forks area have a history of Octobers with five or six days below freezing. Most of these stretches have been associated with an early snowstorm producing snow cover.

In Fargo, the Octobers with at least five days below freezing were in 1913, 1917, 1919 and 1930. In Grand Forks, this happened in 1919, 1939, 1972 and 2002. Because this is weather that has happened several times before, it should not be considered unusual. It is merely rare.