The Wadena area saw the first significant snowfall of the fall, Saturday, Oct. 17. Some areas of Central Minnesota saw 1-3 inches of snow during the weather episode. Much of the snow had melted away by Monday morning.
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks issued a hazardous weather outlook Monday, Oct. 19, for parts of the state that could include more snowfall for west central Minnesota on Tuesday. More snow is possible Thursday and Friday as temperatures continue to hang around the freezing mark.