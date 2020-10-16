It snows on any point in our region sometime during about 80 percent of all Octobers. However, about 80 percent of October precipitation falls, on average, as rain. Even if there is a severe October cold snap or a rare heavy October snow, the weather almost always returns to fall in our region.

During November, however, about five of the average of seven days with measurable precipitation falls at least partially as snow. Snow reflects solar radiation during the day and enhances outbound terrestrial radiation at night, so persistent snow cover makes our weather colder. By the second or third week in November, depending on the exact location around here, the average daily high temperature is below freezing. Most years, weather that feels and looks like winter starts sometime during November.