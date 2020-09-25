If you want to be both amused and annoyed, do an internet search of “winter forecast” and see what comes up. You will read about La Nina and what it means this winter. You will later stumble across other ideas about what it means, which will severely contradict the previous explanations. You will read personal rants in various comments sections from people who know little about long-range forecasting but know a lot about how to shout when writing. You will read about how last winter’s forecasts were right in some places and wrong in others.