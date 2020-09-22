On this date in 1912, it snowed. The summer of 1912 had been hot and very dry and the heat wave had continued into the early part of September. Three of the first eight days in September were in the 90s.

But it began to rain Sept. 12. It rained 12 of the next 14 days. During this time, the weather turned remarkably cool. Daily high temperatures dropped into the 50s starting Sept. 14. There was a light frost on Sept. 16.

On Sept. 24 and 25, a steady rain accumulated to more than 1 inch with the temperature hovering around 40 degrees. Late on Sept. 25, the cold rain turned to snow, accumulating 2 inches on the ground during the night in Fargo-Moorhead. Grand Forks reported 0.2 inches of snow. It remains the earliest measurable snow in recorded history in Fargo-Moorhead. Grand Forks also recorded 0.2 inches of snow on Sept. 17, 1991.