Although the severe thunderstorm season is winding down here in the Northern Plains, it is still possible for thunderstorms to become strong well into autumn. Although it is not common, thunderstorms producing large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes have happened well into October on several occasions in the past.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2007, hail the size of baseballs damaged many roofs in southern parts of Fargo-Moorhead. On Oct. 26, 1998, a series of tornadoes touched down across northeastern South Dakota into Traverse and Otter Tail counties in Minnesota. On Nov. 1, 2000, there were five tornado touchdowns in North Dakota south of Bismarck. Severe weather this time of year is rare compared to summer, but it happens more often than most people realize.