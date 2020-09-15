The scientific community has generally accepted as fact that there have been numerous times in the Earth’s past in which there was little or no ice at all. During much of the time of the dinosaurs (230-65 million years ago), most of the world had tropical weather and carbon concentration in the atmosphere may have been several times higher than today. Gaining in popularity among climate scientists is the idea that at several times in the far-distant past, our world may have been entirely frozen except, perhaps, for a belt of slushy ocean near the equator.