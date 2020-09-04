The descent into winter has begun. From a solar point of view, we have been headed toward winter since late June when the sun peaked in the sky. However, actual weather tends to linger behind the peak of incoming solar radiation, so average temperatures peak in July and don’t really start to drop until around the first of September. On balance, the average high and low temperatures for Fargo-Moorhead in September are 71 and 47 degrees, but there is a noticeable drop during the course of the month.