Wind is probably the most significant weather element here in the Northern Great Plains because it blows so much of the time. Wind is officially measured by the National Weather Service at 10 meters, or approximately 33 feet, above the ground. Although far above the level most of us occupy as we are being affected by the wind, 10 meters is thought to give a reading less affected by local turbulence.

There are three parts to a wind recording: direction, speed and gust. The direction is where the wind is coming from, averaged over two minutes. If you can feel wind blowing against your face, then the direction you are looking is the wind direction. Wind speed is the instantaneous wind speed averaged over two minutes. A gust is the highest three-second average within the two-minute period of the observation. Gusts are reported if the wind speed is greater than 10 mph and the gust exceeds the wind speed by at least 5 mph.