We live in a windy place. Our flat and relatively treeless terrain means there are few obstacles to break up the wind caused by weather systems. Our location in the center of the continent, well away from mountain ranges, means weather systems are active here. Most of the year, the only time it isn't fairly windy is when our region is underneath a large high-pressure system, but these calm conditions usually last just a day or two.
However, there is a time in our climate, usually from somewhere after the Fourth of July through mid- to late August, when the weather is frequently calm. Average wind speeds drop to less than 10 mph. The occasional rain shower will often induce breezy conditions and a thunderstorm is capable of violent wind gusts, but only for a short while. However, as August turns to September, large-scale weather systems will return, and our weather will often be windy again.