Here in the Dakotas and Minnesota, the climate has only warmed approximately 2 degrees Fahrenheit in the past 100 years, and only some of that (about half) is due to human influence. The fact that each day, averaged out, is about 1 to 2 degrees warmer than it was 100 years ago is measurable, but not terribly significant.

However, Arctic and sub-Arctic regions are 1 to 2 degrees warmer than just 10 years ago. The melting of the permafrost and the Arctic Ocean in summer is not insignificant and is likely to accelerate the warming of the rest of the world.

Reduced sea ice will lead to an increase in the absorption of solar energy and melting permafrost will lead to increased carbon releases. All of this will add to warming locally and also cause sea levels to rise, which will be very costly to all of us in the coming decades.